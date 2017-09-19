Civil servants, loyalty to govt determines success of national development, says Pairin

Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said the loyalty of civil servants to the government and civil service was very important in ensuring the success and speed of development in the country.TAMBUNAN, Sept 19 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said the loyalty of civil servants to the government and civil service was very important in ensuring the success and speed of development in the country.

He said other than loyalty to the government, civil servants must also perform their primary duties with integrity and to provide the best service to the people, in line with the concept of making the public service people-oriented.

“As such, I urge all department heads and senior officers serving in this state to meet the people more often in order to hear for themselves the expectations of the public and to improve the quality of the delivery system to the people,” he said.

Speaking at a special programme for the interior community here today, Pairin said the government had conducted various programmes to strengthen integrity among civil servants in the state, including the Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR) organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“We know that the majority of civil servants in this state uphold the integrity in carrying out their duties and responsibilities. However, it cannot be denied that there are still cases where trust is compromised, and corruption and misappropriation still occur among civil servants.

“It is only a small number, but these unethical acts have affected the good name of all civil servants,” he added.

At the event, the staff of the Tenom, Tambunan and Keningau District Offices took the IBR, witnessed by Parin and the Sabah MACC director, Datuk Sazali Sabli. — Bernama