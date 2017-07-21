Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Civil servants have better understanding of TN50, says Ali Hamsa

Friday July 21, 2017
02:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Penang’s Sungai Perai to be rehabilitated as public spacePenang’s Sungai Perai to be rehabilitated as public space

Police fire tear gas to halt Morocco ‘million-man march’Police fire tear gas to halt Morocco ‘million-man march’

The Edit: Catch Japan’s famous chalkboard artist in Kuala LumpurThe Edit: Catch Japan’s famous chalkboard artist in Kuala Lumpur

The Edit: Elon Musk promises NY-DC run in 29 minutesThe Edit: Elon Musk promises NY-DC run in 29 minutes

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said some of the aspirations forwarded by civil servants could be resolved without waiting for TN50. — Picture by Saw Siow FengChief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said some of the aspirations forwarded by civil servants could be resolved without waiting for TN50. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUCHING, July 21 — From questions and aspirations submitted by civil servants at dialogue sessions  on the 2050 National Transformation Plan (TN50) it is found that they now have a better understanding of the plan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said.

He said some of the aspirations forwarded by them could be resolved without waiting for TN50.

“Generally, majority of them understand, but there is a small group who has to look at current situation. There are matters which can be resolved in five to 10 years,” he told a media conference after a TN50 dialogue session with 1,500 civil servants here today.

Also present were Public Service Director-General Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman and Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

He said there were similarities in the  pattern of questions and aspirations received today with those forwarded by civil servants during dialogue session held in Putrajaya last May and in Sabah last July 11.

“The TN50 aspirations of the civil servants are standard, they want better education at kindergarten, school and university levels.

“There are also suggestions on health, rural development and better roads,” he added.

He said such a dialogue would continue to be held, including with non-governmental organisations and the public sector, to gather inputs towards building a better country. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline