Civil servants have better understanding of TN50, says Ali Hamsa

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said some of the aspirations forwarded by civil servants could be resolved without waiting for TN50. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUCHING, July 21 — From questions and aspirations submitted by civil servants at dialogue sessions on the 2050 National Transformation Plan (TN50) it is found that they now have a better understanding of the plan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said.

He said some of the aspirations forwarded by them could be resolved without waiting for TN50.

“Generally, majority of them understand, but there is a small group who has to look at current situation. There are matters which can be resolved in five to 10 years,” he told a media conference after a TN50 dialogue session with 1,500 civil servants here today.

Also present were Public Service Director-General Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman and Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

He said there were similarities in the pattern of questions and aspirations received today with those forwarded by civil servants during dialogue session held in Putrajaya last May and in Sabah last July 11.

“The TN50 aspirations of the civil servants are standard, they want better education at kindergarten, school and university levels.

“There are also suggestions on health, rural development and better roads,” he added.

He said such a dialogue would continue to be held, including with non-governmental organisations and the public sector, to gather inputs towards building a better country. — Bernama