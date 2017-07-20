Civil Defence Force receives six more amphibious boats

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pic) handed over the boats from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to APM director-general Datuk Azmy Yahya.— Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) yesterday received six more Sealegs amphibious craft which will further strengthen the agency’s efforts to deal with natural disasters.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim handed over the boats, worth RM15.7 million, from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to APM director-general Datuk Azmy Yahya.

“The procurement will boost APM’s effort to rescue lives and property,” Shahidan told a media conference after the handing-over ceremony.

The six boats received yesterday are part of the 23 amphibious boats for APM from the government, whereby, Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah would each receive two boats, he said.

He said six similar boats were handed over to APM last November. — Bernama