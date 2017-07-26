City Hall spends RM10m on beautification works

City Hall has placed such signs in many parts of Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — City Hall has spent about RM10 million on beautification works in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

City Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin said they include the cleaning of roads and routes to the Games venues, sprucing up buildings and putting up signage and flags.

“The beautification works are near completion,” he told reporters at a Hari Raya Open House organised by City Hall and the KL Tourism Bureau at the KL City Gallery yesterday.

KL Tourism Bureau executive officer Muhammad Ardi Zahiruddin said the Open House was held to highlight the tradition and culture of celebrating Aidilfitri in Malaysia.

“About 1,000 tourists were served with more than 50 types of traditional delicacies and they were entertained with traditional dances and sport such as sepak raga ratus.”