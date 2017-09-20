City Hall being unfair, say bar owners

Some 6,000 people were expected to attend this year’s festival. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — City Hall’s rejection of the application to host next month’s Better Beer Festival 2017 has left a number of pub owners and operators perplexed.

Edmund Anthony, music director of Backyard Pub in Sri Hartamas, said the rejection was unfair.

“It goes without saying that in Malaysia, only non-Muslims are invited to take part in any event or visit places that serve alcohol. I don’t think the organiser would blatantly violate the law, so it’s unfair for them to ban the festival on the grounds of religious sensitivities.

“This is a dangerous precedent. I hope City Hall reconsiders its decision and approves the application,” he said.

Shaun Adrian, owner of Heritage Bistro in Jalan Gasing, shared similar sentiments.

“I believe the objections to the festival infringe on the civil rights of non-Muslims. Beer is legal in this country so banning such an event only shows the narrow-mindedness of the authority. They might as well ban the sale of beer and alcohol in the country. The decision by City Hall is a step back,” he said.

Another owner, Vimal Balan, said the move would hurt the government’s efforts to promote tourism.

“The Better Beer Festival has been going on for a number of years not only in Malaysia but all over the world, where beer manufacturers gather to educate people on different brands.

“This is a revenue-generating event for the government and promotes tourism. Just look at Germany. Millions travel there annually for Oktoberfest,” said the owner of Where Else Sports Bar here.

He added the claim such an event would cause crime was unfounded.

“Crime occurs every day and it is not necessarily only related to alcohol.”

Tony Siew, owner of Waikiki Bar, said the implications of the decision could be far-reaching.

“British American Tobacco has been shutting down its operations in stages since last year, and as a result the country has lost billion in taxes.

“If you ruffle the feathers of the liquor and beer companies, I am sure they will follow suit and eventually shut down their operations here and move elsewhere,” Siew said.

The first Better Beer Festival was held in 2012 in Changkat Bukit Bintang. The festival drew 3,500 craft beer lovers to Publika Shopping Gallery in October last year.

