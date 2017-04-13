City council rents out pre-war building for Penang Malay Museum

The new Penang Malay Museum is expected to generate more tourism activities within the heritage zone in George Town. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 13 ― The Penang Island City Council has leased out one of its Category II pre-war building in the heritage zone to be used as a Malay Museum.

The city council announced that the double-storey building was leased to Pinang Peranakan Mansion Sdn Bhd on March 1 for 15 years with an option to renew the 15-year lease twice.

In a statement today, the council said the building will be fully restored before it opens as a Penang Malay Museum.

The total space leased to Pinang Peranakan covers 1,648.23 sq m including a car park near the building.

“MBPP has instructed Pinang Peranakan to remove all structures built on the car park site and that restoration works will only start once the building plans have been approved,” it said.

The council believed the restoration of this building and proposal to open a museum here will be beneficial to the world heritage site and improve its overall value.

The museum is also expected to generate more tourism activities within the heritage zone.

Pinang Peranakan has put up hoardings at the site for its surveying works and redrawing of the car park's boundaries.

This prompted complaints by residents. Gerakan Padang Kota coordinator H'ng Khoon Leng several days ago demanded to know why the land was fenced up.