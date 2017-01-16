City council awaiting police probe pending action on second ‘Ipoh’ signboard climb

A man recently climbed and took ‘selfies’ on the 'Ipoh' signboard before uploading the pictures on his Instagram account on Saturday. — Picture via InstagramIPOH, Jan 16 — Ipoh City Council (MBI) will take action against a man who allegedly climbed the iconic ‘IPOH’ signboard, off the North-South Expressway in Simpang Pulai here, after police have resolved a similar case involving a group of youths in Jalan Kuala Kangsar.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Zamri Man said this was to respect the ongoing police investigation on the youths before taking any action against the man.

“I know this is the second case...we have lodged a police report on the first case (and) we have to respect the police who are still investigating.

“So, it’s not appropriate for us to make any statement (at the moment) on the latest case,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Zamri was commenting on the man who recently climbed and took ‘selfies’ on the signboard before uploading the pictures on his Instagram account on Saturday.

This was the second case of similar incident after the eight youths had climbed and seen lying in hammocks tied to the poles of the 20-metre high signboard frame.

They had made a public apology on Jan 4 for their daring stunts which went viral on social media. — Bernama