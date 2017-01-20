Citing Trump, Dr M says against mass immigration from China

The former prime minister said even the rest of the world feels so strongly against mass immigration. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied today that he is against foreign direct investment (FDI) due to racism, clarifying that he opposed such move from China as it allegedly leads to massive immigration.

The former prime minister said even the rest of the world feels so strongly against mass immigration, highlighting United States president-elect Donald Trump’s suggested deterrent border wall against Mexican immigrants.

in“I categorically welcome FDI from China as I welcome FDI from any country. What I object to is the kind of FDI from China,” he said in a blog post.

Dr Mahathir said China is not investing in Malaysia’s manufacturing industries, but instead is acquiring land, building settlements, towns, and cities that will later be sold to Chinese nationals who will come and live here in the millions.

“It is this massive immigration that we object to. If the project is by Indians and a few million Indians are to come and live in Malaysia, we would also strongly object,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the same situation currently happens in the Europe with many objections against refugees.

“Mr Trump wants to build a wall to prevent Mexicans and other South Americans from migrating into the US. They have police patrols and guard dogs to keep out these foreigners.

“That’s how much nations are against mass immigration into their countries,” he said.

Calling himself “pro-Malaysia”, Dr Mahathir warned that the Chinese will compete against local businesses, eventually taking a large chunk of the economy.

“The Chinese are welcome to invest in industries in Malaysia. But just as we would not welcome mass immigration of Indians, or Pakistanis or Europeans or Africans into Malaysia, we have to adopt the same stance on Chinese immigration into Malaysia,” he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accused Dr Mahathir of committing great slander against the federal and Johor governments with his comment on the Forest City project in Johor Baru.

Najib dismissed Dr Mahathir’s allegation that 700,000 Chinese nationals would be brought to Johor under the project and granted Malaysian citizenship.