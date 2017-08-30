Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

CIMB Group denies providing inheritance tax information

Wednesday August 30, 2017
12:08 PM GMT+8

CIMB Group says neither the group, nor any of its subsidiaries has made any official statement on any proposed inheritance tax in Malaysia. — Reuters picCIMB Group says neither the group, nor any of its subsidiaries has made any official statement on any proposed inheritance tax in Malaysia. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― CIMB Group Holdings Bhd today denied that its Treasury arm is the source of information on the government's plan to impose a 10 per cent inheritance tax at the upcoming Budget 2018 announcement.

“CIMB Group would like to clarify that neither the group, nor any of its subsidiaries has made any official statement on any proposed inheritance tax in Malaysia,” the group said in a statement today.

The statement was in response to news being circulated on social media, saying the CIMB Treasury provided the said information.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani yesterday denied that an inheritance tax would be introduced in the Budget 2018. ― Bernama

