CID director: All out crackdown on organised crime

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID Director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff and Johor police chief Datuk Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd inspect some of the equipment seized from the ketamine processing laboratory in Ulu Tiram, Johor August 6, 2016. Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin is going all out to combat organised crime syndicates in Malaysia. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 25 — Going all out to combat organised crime syndicates in the country is among the main foci of newly-minted CID director, Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd.

Appointed to the post 10 days ago, he promised the crackdown on gambling, prostitution and gang syndicates, as well as tracking down their leaders to achieve his target.

“This is in line with the message by new Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun who wants all department heads and state police chiefs to focus on cracking down on the relevant crimes.

“I have the list of such syndicates and will open the relevant files to take action against them through the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) (SOSMA) Bill 2012,” he told reporters during his one-day working visit to the Terengganu police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were his deputy, Datuk Huzir Mohamed and Terengganu police chief, Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Najmuddin, 57, praised the state police contingent for its excellent performance in reducing the crime rate in Terengganu.

“It’s just that we will focus on solving the three high-profile murder cases which remained unsolved, namely two in Kuala Terengganu and one in Besut.

“A (new) special task force, led by my deputy and the Terengganu CID chief, will be set up to investigate further into the three cases, with the previous task force members.

“We have yet to find new leads in the cases at this point in time. If we have one, then we will inform the media from time to time,” he said.

In October 2015, former Alor Limbat state assemblyman Alias Abdullah Alias was shot dead at close range by an unidentified man at his home in Kampung Alor Limbat, Bukit Payong, Marang after the victim had returned from Friday prayers.

The police are also investigating the murder of Alias’ cousin, Mat Jusoh Ali, 56, better known as Cikgu Zaki, who was shot two months earlier on Aug 9.

Meanwhile on July 27, a fish monger was gunned down by one of two men on a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle at 8.15pm at the Bayu Bay beach in Besut. — Bernama