Christmas plans dashed after express bus crash

Security forces at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital to monitor the situation following the express bus accident that left 14 dead and 16 injured early December 24, 2016. — Bernama picMUAR, Dec 24 — A building ceiling installer’s plans to celebrate Christmas in Kuala Lumpur was dashed when the express bus he was travelling in was involved in a crash that killed 14 people at KM137.3, North-South Expressway heading north early this morning.

Ralza Uk, 25, said during the incident, he was sitting at the back, asleep and unaware of the incident as it happened so fast.

“When the bus plunged into a steep ravine, I could feel the bass leapt, but I still remained on my seat.

“Suddenly, I felt pain on my whole body and I couldn’t move,” the Myanmar national told reporters at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital here, today.

He said when the bus crashed, he felt his body was crushed and couldn’t move until help arrived not long afterward.

“I didn’t know about the other passengers. I was rescued by fire fighters before being taken to hospital for treatment,” he said in tears while touching his swollen eyes and face.

Ralza who has been living in Malaysia for eight years, said he was on his way to Kuala Lumpur to celebrate Christmas and spending his one-week vacation in the city.

He suffered injuries to his face and part of his right eye and right hand. He was discharged this afternoon.

“My family and friends didn’t know of my condition as my mobile phone and there are other documents at the Muar Police headquarters, and I have to get them first,” said Ralza who came from Chien, Myanmmar.

In the incident, an express bus travelling to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Bahru plunged into a six-metre-deep ravine at KM137.3 of the North-South Expressway killing 14 and injuring 16 passengers. — Bernama