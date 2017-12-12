Christmas comes early for underprivileged children from four homes

Impiana Hotel group marketing and communication director Shirley Hoo (centre) and the children light up the Christmas tree at the hotel. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Dec 12 — Over 100 underprivileged children from four homes were invited to Impiana Hotel for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony recently.

The children from Vision Home, Praise Girls Home, The Salvation Army Boys Home and Pertubuhan Pengurusan Pusat Jagaan 1Malaysia Perak came dressed up for the occasion and was given Santa hats to liven up the celebration.

The highlight of the event was the lighting of the hotel’s red and gold themed 12-feet tall Christmas tree.

Impiana Hotel Group Marketing and Communication director Shirley Hoo said the children made the event more meaningful.

“This festive season is all about giving and we are happy the children can join us in this celebration. It is wonderful to share Christmas with them,” she said.

The children were later treated to a Christmas buffet spread prepared by the hotel’s culinary team.

The children and hotel guests were entertained to Christmas carolling by members of the Church Of Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

A number of activities, such as decorating cupcakes and treasure hunt, were arranged for the children aside from the appearance of Santa Claus who danced and distributed gifts.

One of the children Prissilla (she does not have a surname), from Praise Girls Homes, said she enjoyed the cupcake decorating activity very much.

“It was fun decorating the cake, something which we don’t get to do often. It is not as easy as it looks. The icing has to be applied smoothly. It was a bit difficult but the hotel chef was there to help us,” said the 16-year-old.

Kooy Zheng Xuan, 11, from Pertubuhan Pengurusan Pusat Jagaan 1Malaysia Perak, said he was excited to be part of the event as he could meet Santa Claus.

“I like him as he always gives sweets and gifts to children,” said the SJKC Chung Tuck pupil.

Paul Sugunan, 14, from Vision Home, said he was happy to attend the celebration as he could listen to Christmas carols.

“The performance by the carolling group was nice. My friends and I enjoyed it,” he said.

Paul, who is studying at SMK Buntong, thanked the organisers for the event as he got to meet new friends.