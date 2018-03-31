Christians light candles to mark Easter

The parish priest lights the Easter candle to mark the start of the Easter Mass in the Church of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ipoh March 31, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, March 31 — About 500 parishioners lit up candles at the Church of Our Mother of Perpetual Help here to mark the start of the Easter mass.

Christians around the world celebrate Easter to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion on Good Friday.

It is an important feast for Christians as they believe Jesus rose again three days after he was crucified.

The lighting of candles symbolises the resurrection of Jesus.

The Easter service commenced with the singing of hymns followed by prayers and a short sermon from the parish priest.

During the mass, about 40 candidates were baptised and had their confirmation.

Catholics believe that baptism is the foundation of the Sacrament of initiation and frees one from original sin.

Confirmation is the second Sacrament of initiation and is a ritual that signifies strengthening of one’s faith.

Parishioners holding lit candles during Easter Mass in the Church of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Ipoh March 31, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibThe parishioners also took part in the holy communion, which symbolises what Jesus went through during the Last Supper.

Student William Arul Raj, 24, said that he is happy to take part in the holy communion as he believes the event draws him closer to God.

“We take part in the holy communion every time we attend mass, but today it’s different as it also marks the day when Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

“Our faith in God grows stronger when we relive the moment that Jesus went through before he was crucified on the cross,” he said.

For 34-year-old Clare Lee Hui Ting, a bank officer, Easter is the victorious celebration as death could not defeat Jesus.

“It is an important celebration. This day shows us that Jesus was resurrected from the dead and it is a victory for all mankind,” she said.

Lee, who attended the service with her mother and two daughters, said that her family will have a short family reunion during lunch tomorrow (Sunday) after observing Lent for the 40 days leading up to Easter.