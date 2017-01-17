Choose between Johor sultan and Dr M, Umno leader tells Muhyiddin

Ab Aziz accused the former prime minister of stirring racial sentiments by claiming that large tracts of Johor land would be sold to China and that 700,000 Chinese nationals would live in Johor Baru and receive Malaysian citizenship. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi challenged Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to state whether his loyalty lay with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or with Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

“This issue should be of importance to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as a Johorean, Member of Parliament in Johor, and as former mentri besar who was in office for nine years,” Ab Aziz said in a statement on his Facebook page.

“He needs to make a choice this time because clearly, His Royal Highness is angry and has said he was offended by Tun Dr Mahathir’s allegations.

“Such excessive politics by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his party will only lead to divisiveness and it is a virus that must be prevented from entering Johor Darul Takzim,” added the deputy transport minister, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), of which Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin are chairman and president respectively.

Yesterday in an interview published by The Star, Sultan Ibrahim had accused Dr Mahathir of fear mongering by playing racial politics that he claimed had no place in the southern state.

The former prime minister responded today and continued his criticism of Forest City, claiming that the mammoth development project in Johor will leech money and jobs to foreign companies while bringing in hundreds of thousands of immigrants.