Choose a govt that brings political stability, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre) speaks during the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police joint dinner function at Wisma ATM in Kuala Lumpur March 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the people should choose a government that is capable of setting the direction of the nation by giving importance to four dimensions — politics, economy, social and security — which are important in the process of nation building.

On leadership and political stability, he said there were important to determine the country’s direction and future.

“If there is no political stability and a leadership that understands how to develop and administer the country, as well as determine the country’s priorities, whatever that has been achieved will be meaningless,” he said.

Najib said this in his speech at the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) dinner at Wisma ATM here last night.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, ATM chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Najib stressed that a leadership that did not understand the aspirations of the country for instance, would reduce the size of its civil workforce including Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and educational services.

“These may happen if the government policies do not fulfill the actual needs or worse, the intended target; which do not understand the history of the country,” he said referring to the proposal by certain quarters for the Royal Malay Regiment to be disbanded because it was supposedly not appropriate with the concept of ‘Malaysian Malaysia’.

“It is not that I want to raise this sensitive issue but I want all of us to realise and appreciate the fact that we need to choose the most suitable and precise leadership for the aspirations and future of our country together,” Najib said.

The first ever joint dinner function with ATM and PDRM was also to celebrate the 211th Police Day on March 25. It was attended by 460 officers and staff from the country’s two security authorities. —Bernama