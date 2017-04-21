Chong Sin Woon reappointed as senator

Chong expressed his appreciation to the Negeri Sembilan government for choosing him for a second time. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon who has been reappointed as senator took his oath as a member of the Dewan Negara with three other senators today.

Also appointed for a second three-year term as senators were MCA vice-president and Deputy Finance Minister Senator Datuk Lee Chee Leong; Jempol UMNO division head Senator Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif @ Mohd Sharif; and Gopeng UMNO division head and Risda Bina Sdn Bhd chairman Senator Datuk Hamzah Mohd Kasim.

A swearing-in ceremony for the four senators was held before Dewan Negara president Datuk Seri S.A.Vigneswaran.

Deputy Education Minister Chong, 43, and Mohd Salim were selected to represent Negeri Sembilan while Lee, 61, and Hamzah, 61, were chosen to represent Perak.

When met by reporters, Chong expressed his appreciation to the Negeri Sembilan government for choosing him for the second time.

“I will do my best to carry out my duties as a member of the Dewan Negara,” he said.

Meanwhile Mohd Salim regarded his appointment as senator this time as challenging considering the 14th general election fever was increasingly being felt.

“I will continue to fight for the people in rural areas especially on opportunities for the younger generation to own houses and the issue of the cost of living in the Dewan Negara this term,” he said.

Vigneswaran congratulated the four who were reappointed as senators and hoped they would continue their excellent performance as senator for the second term. ― Bernama