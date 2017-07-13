Chong ready to debate with Teo

SEREMBAN, July 13 — MCA youth chief Senator Datuk Chong Sin Woon said he was ready for an open debate with Rasah Member of Parliament and Negeri Sembilan DAP vice-chairman Teo Kok Seong.

Chong who is also Deputy Education Minister said he picked up the gauntlet after the Rasah Member of Parliament submitted an invitation to debate recently.

“I have no problem debating with Teo but why is he such a busybody in wanting to debate with me when prior to this I had challenged the state DAP to retain the Lobak and the Temiang State Assemblymen Siow Kim Leong and Ng Chin Tsai in the coming general election although both do not have good track records as elected representatives in their respective areas.

“By right the two elected representatives should speak up after I threw the challenge because it touched on the issue of the Seremban parliamentary constituency. Strangely, it is Teo who makes an issue out of it. Nevertheless, I will take up his request to debate, including on education,” he told reporters here today. — Bernama