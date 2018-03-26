Chong Eu would be a Pakatan member if he was alive, Kit Siang says

Lim Kit Siang (pic) said Datuk Seri Lim Chong Eu was an exemplary leader, who would have left the Barisan Nasional (BN) of today and join PH to create a better future for the country. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The second and longest serving former chief minister of Penang, Datuk Seri Lim Chong Eu, would be fighting alongside Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders if he was still alive, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP MP said the Gerakan founding president was an exemplary leader, who would have left the Barisan Nasional (BN) of today and join PH to create a better future for the country.

“I believe that if Lim Chong Eu was still alive today, he would have left the dark side and crossed over to support the Pakatan Harapan campaign to save Malaysia from the trajectory of a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state,” he said in a statement.

Chong Eu, who served as chief minister between 1969 and 1990, died in 2010.

Kit Siang then questioned former Penang chief minister and Gerakan president Tan Sri Koh Tsu Koon if he would do the same by joining PH in the name of fighting for what is right for the people.

“When will Koh Tsu Koon leave the dark side and join the forces for light, justice and moderation in the country?” he said.

Kit Siang said If Koh was serious about eradicating corruption, he should then be impartial in speaking about corruption involving government leaders.