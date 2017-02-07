Chingay 2017: Road closures In JB

JOHOR BARU, Feb 7 — Several major roads here will be closed in stages from Feb 15 to 18 to facilitate the Chingay Procession 2017.

Johor Baru South deputy police chief Supt M. Kumar told a press conference here today that on Jan 15, the closures will be from 10.30am to 1.30pm, on Jan 16 from 8.30am to 2.30pm and on Feb 17, from 3pm to 3am the next day.

Among the roads involved are Jalan Gereja, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ulu Air Molek, Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Susur Ibrahim, Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Jalan Ngee Heng.

The annual procession is expected to see a participation of 30,000 people and a crowd turnout of about 400,000 this time around. — Bernama