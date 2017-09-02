Chinese voters more receptive of BN candidates, claims MCA Youth chief

MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the current sentiments of the Chinese community were better and warmer towards the BN. ― Picture by Choo Choy MaySEREMBAN, Sept 2 — Chinese voter support for the Barisan Nasional (BN), particularly MCA, has gradually become more positive, as witnessed by their massive support for each programme organised by the party, such as the ‘Jalinan Rakyat’ (JR) Plus.

MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the current sentiments of the Chinese community were better and warmer towards the BN, as compared to the situation in the 13th General Election (GE13) when the community seemed to reject the presence of BN leaders in their area.

“This is evident now. When the candidates visit the voters, they are welcomed by the Chinese community which even makes requests to take pictures with them. For me, this is a good sign,” he said.

Chong was speaking to Bernama here today after attending an Aidiladha gathering with the congregation of Masjid Kariah Kampung Dacing and Masjid Kariah Taman Panchor Jaya, at the Masjid Kariah Taman Panchor Jaya here.

JR Plus, which was launched by BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on April 14 is an aggressive move by the party to further strengthen its machinery, especially in preparation for injury time before the 14th General Election (GE14).

Meanwhile, Chong assured that the MCA machinery was all set for the coming general election and was determined to make up for the disappointment suffered in GE13.

“The unity of MCA members today, including those in Negri Sembilan, is strong. We do admit that in the previous general election, we faced issues, but now they have been resolved and we have managed to identify potential candidates earlier,” he said.

In the GE13, the MCA won seven out of 37 parliamentary seats contested and 11 from 90 state seats. — Bernama