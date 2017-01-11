Chinese syllabus compatible with Malaysia, education group tells Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) said the government has yet to recognise the UEC qualification due to Dong Jiao Zong's alleged refusal to revise the UEC syllabus with its History subject allegedly failing to reflect national values. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Chinese education body Dong Jiao Zong has rejected allegations by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the syllabus for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) was incongruous with Malaysia's reality.

Stressing that it will continue to fight for vernacular education, Dong Jiao Zong said the UEC syllabus ― which includes a history module ― matches the salient points of the national education syllabus and its contents reflect Malaysia's local and multi-element reality.

Dong Jiao Zong said the UEC syllabus considered both domestic and international views, besides placing emphasis on inculcating patriotism in students and a holistic approach to secondary education that fits the needs of Malaysia's multicultural society.

“Looking back these few years on the history syllabus compiled for national-type primary and secondary schools, what has surfaced is the contradiction of our country's multi-element reality, and a narrow, more single-element historical view of the truth that is biased towards a certain race or religion, that urgently needs a correction by the government and the education department.

“Therefore, any criticism of the Dong Jiao Zong being extreme and remarks that the Chinese independent schools' unified history syllabus is not in line with the state of the country, is a type of slander, at the same time it is also a remark that obscures the truth and inverts right and wrong,” it was quoted saying in a statement yesterday by local daily Sin Chew Daily.

The Dong Jiao Zong comprises the United Chinese School Committees' Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) and the Chinese School Teachers’ United Associations of Malaysia (Jiao Zong).

Dong Jiao Zong also highlighted that UEC graduates are recognised by many top universities globally, adding that Chinese independent schools have long produced talent and UEC graduates who contribute to Malaysia.

“And within the country, if Chinese independent schools' unified syllabus is really like what Muhyiddin said, not in line with the national education principles, why is it in the interview he stressed that when he was education minister, he allowed Chinese independent schools' UEC graduates from entering local teachers' training institutes.

“From Muhyiddin's contrary words and actions, it can be seen that the government's unwillingness to fully recognise Chinese independent schools' UEC certificate, has nothing to do with Dong Jiao Zong not budging on revising Chinese independent schools' syllabus' essential points, UEC syllabus not in line with the national education principles,” it said.

Dong Jiao Zong also said the federal opposition should be aware that the Chinese community has a longstanding desire for government recognition of the UEC, urging them to have a dialogue with Dong Jiao Zong to seek a speedy resolution.

“And before the coming general election, on the issue of recognition of the UEC, opposition parties should in their political platform clearly state their stand on whether they support the recognition of the UEC certificate,” it said.

Sin Chew Daily had on Monday evening published a report on its joint interview with two other Chinese-language media, where Muhyiddin had said the government had yet to recognise the UEC qualification due to Dong Jiao Zong's alleged refusal to revise the UEC syllabus with its History subject allegedly failing to reflect national values.

Muhyiddin, who is also a former deputy prime minister, is the president of new opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.