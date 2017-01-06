Chinese primary schools to get RM50m after Jan 19, minister says

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong assured that the RM50 million allocation to Chinese primary schools under Budget 2016 will be disbursed by the Education Ministry before January 19. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The RM50 million allocation to Chinese primary schools under Budget 2016 will be given to the Education Ministry by January 19, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

Calling for patience, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department added that the allocation will then be disbursed to the 834 affected schools about two weeks after that date, The Star Online reported.

“The allocation will be made available by Jan 19 at the latest,” Wee who is also MCA deputy president was quoted saying.

According to the report, Chinese-language newspapers had raised concern over the late disbursement of the money needed for maintenance works at vernacular primary schools just before Christmas last year.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid reportedly said there was a “slight shortage” in the allocation for schools this year, though he also gave an assurance that the matter would be resolved soon.