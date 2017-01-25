Chinese New Year celebrations here allowed in Islam, FT Mufti says

A shopper poses for a photograph next to the Chinese New Year decorations at the Pavillion shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Ahead of the Chinese New Year this weekend, Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad has clarified today that such celebrations held in this country are allowed under Islam.

The Federal Territories mufti said the celebrations do not go against Islamic principles since they are meant to preserve the cordial ties within the Malaysian society.

“We find that the Chinese New Year celebration held by most ethnic Chinese leaders and participated by Muslim national or state leaders, are still within the prescribed space allowed by Islam.

“This is because they are meant to take care and preserve societal ties and are more towards living in a celebrated social contract without auctioning religious principles,” he said in a statement here.

The statement was published on his office’s website, in an updated guideline for Muslims to celebrate the Chinese New Year, originally published in February last year.

Among others, the guideline specified that Muslims are allowed to participate in the prosperity toss ceremony called “yee sang” since the salad dish usually contains only vegetables and raw fish, and also wishing others with the “gong xi fa cai” greeting and its equivalent.

The Chinese New Year is a cultural, rather than religious, event to usher in the lunar new year, with similar events also celebrated by the Koreans, Japanese and Vietnamese.

A significant number of Muslims in Malaysia are also ethnically Chinese, either born into the religion or through conversion.