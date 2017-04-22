Last updated -- GMT+8

China central bank chief says 6.5 pc growth target ‘within reach’

Saturday April 22, 2017
File photo of Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, attending a news conference during the ongoing National People’s Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. — Reuters picFile photo of Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, attending a news conference during the ongoing National People’s Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, April 22 ― China’s 2017 growth target of 6.5 per cent is “within reach”, the governor of the country’s central bank said in a statement today, amid stronger economic signs at the start of the year.

Zhou Xiaochuan, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said in an International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) statement China’s corporate and financial sectors were looking broadly resilient and risks were under control.

“As the growth of investment and trade stabilised and recovered, consumption grew steadily, and employment remained broadly stable,” he said. “The expected 6.5 per cent growth for this year is within reach.”

China set a growth target of 6.5 per cent in March, down from 6.5 to 7 per cent in 2016. The country ultimately achieved 6.7 per cent growth last year, supported by record bank loans, a speculative housing boom and billions in government investment.

The IMFC advises the International Monetary Fund on matters regarding the supervision and management of the international financial system. ― Reuters

