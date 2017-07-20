Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Child’s body wrapped in plastic found in drain in Kepong, say police

Thursday July 20, 2017
11:11 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The body of a boy wrapped in black plastic was found in a drain, near a car workshop in Kampung Chin Lee, Batu 6, Kepong, here, today.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief, SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the remains of the child, believed to be three to four years old, was found by a foreigner who was cleaning the drains in the area, at about 3pm.

“The man got a stench coming from the black plastic bundle before he saw the child’s maggot-Infested foot,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Rusdi said the child was wearing a disposable diaper and was still fully clothed.

“There were cracks on the right side of the child’s head,” he said.

The case is being investigated for murder and the boy’s remains have been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Bernama

