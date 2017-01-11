Children of Myvi crash victims happy to live with aunt, uncle, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A witness told the Syariah High Court here today that the two children who lost their parents in a fatal accident at the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway in May 2015, were comfortable and happy to live with their aunt and uncle.

Social Welfare Department psychology officer Nurul Huda Md Noor said the information was obtained during her session with the nine-year-old Nur Firuza Amira Fairuz Nizam and five-year-old Nur Firuza Aqila Fairuz Nizam on Aug 11, 2015 at the department’s counseling room.

“During the counselling session, they remembered their parents, but at the same time, they said they were happy to stay with their aunt and uncle, whom they called ‘mama’ and ‘baba’.

“I did ask them whether they wanted to stay with their grandmother (defendant), but they said no,” she said.

Nurul Huda said this when questioned by syarie counsel Mahyuddin Md Zahari, representing the plaintiff, Yusnidah Husain, 49, who is the aunt of the two children, during the hearing of the hadanah (right to custody) claim case involving the girls.

Nurul Huda, who is the plaintiff’s second witness, said that during the 30-minute counselling, she had adopted the drawing therapy method.

“I gave them drawing papers and colour pencils and told them they were free to draw anything, they drew heart shapes and coloured them, and the drawings reflected their happiness.

“It can be concluded that the children are comfortable, seem happy even though they are still grieving, they are happy to live with the plaintiff, it is better for their development if they can stay with people they are comfortable with,” she said, adding that she had also visited the home of Yusnidah’s mother in Gombak on May 4, 2015.

Yusnidah filed the claim of hadanah on June 2, 2015, under Section 81 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) 1984, and named Wirda Syamsuddin, the children’s maternal grandmother as the defendant.

On Aug 11 the same year, the court granted temporary custody of the children to Yusnidah.

On May 2, Yusnidah’s brother, Fairuz Nizam Husain, 35, his wife Nova Safitri Azhari, 27, and their six-month-old baby girl Nur Firuza Annisa, were killed in an accident involving several MyVi cars.

The defendant was represented by syarie counsel Yusfa Hanis Yusoff.

The hearing before syarie judge Muhamad Abdul Karim Wahab continues tomorrow. — Bernama