‘Childish’ to deny alleged secret deal, Umno Youth veep tells Mukhriz, Kit Siang

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir is seen here in this file picture. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Umno Youth vice-chairman Khairul Azwan Harun claimed today that any attempt by Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Lim Kit Siang to deny an alleged secret arrangement on their alleged ambitions for Putrajaya “childish”.

“Whatever stories that they bring to bury the ultimate plan, I think they both do not need to flip-flop and act childish.

“As politicians, they surely have big ambitions,” the senator said in a statement.

Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim had recently claimed that there was a clandestine pact between DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to make Mukhriz the prime minister and Lim his deputy if Pakatan Harapan wins the next general election.

The former DAP vice-chairman has since challenged the two to make statutory declarations denying his claim.

Tunku Aziz has yet to furnish any proof to back his own allegation.