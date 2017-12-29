Childhood education group lauds scrapping education streaming

Education director-general Datuk Amin Senin was reported said that there was a directive from the ministry that students would no longer be placed in classes according to academic achievements. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC) has praised Putrajaya today for doing away with streaming of students according to academic results.

The non-governmental organisation praised the Education Ministry for the directive which is to be implemented in 2019 as a “farsighted” step forward in moving away from an academic based education system.

“This directive will take away the competitiveness among schools to get higher academic achievements. Instead they can compete on Inclusiveness or Caring as their key performance index (KPI),” NECIC said in a statement today.

The council also stressed that parents should not be worried about their children’s education being disrupted as the new system would actually help to improve overall learning.

“This is because improving teaching pedagogy in order to support students with disabilities will inadvertently benefit all students.

“In addition, being educated alongside a student with disability, the non-disabled students, in the inclusive classroom, will hold less prejudicial views and are more accepting of people who are different from themselves. They will be the more accepting citizens in future,” NECIC said.

Amin said the move would help bridge the widening academic gap between students.