Child dies after alleged abuse by adoptive parents

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — A 21-month-old boy who was in critical condition after he was allegedly abused by his step-parents near here yesterday, died at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat this afternoon.

In a statement here, Batu Pahat police chief, ACP Abdul Wahib Musa said Muhammad Al Fateh Abdullah died at 12.45pm.

He was warded at the hospital’s Children Intensive Care Unit on Sunday evening and was relying on breathing support apparatus.

Abdul Wahib said a post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow morning to determine the cause of death, adding that the police were expected to make a third arrest soon to facilitate investigations.

Following a report by HSNI yesterday, the police nabbed the step-parents aged 30 and 34 at their home. Both have been remanded until Thursday (July 13).

Abdul Wahib said based on initial investigations, the couple had eight other children.

However, Muhammad Al Fateh was the only adopted child, having been adopted at birth.

Yesterday’s examination revealed there were old and new injury marks on the victim’s body, including burns.

Doctors also discovered the victim had been hospitalised several times, including for seizures, suspected tuberculosis and fracture on the right hand.

Muhammad Al Fateh was also reportedly handed over to the Social Welfare Department for protection but was returned to his adoptive parents after some time. — Bernama