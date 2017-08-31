Chief Minister’s Office: Sept 4 also a public holiday for Sarawak

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (second right) declared September 4 a public holiday for the country just after midnight last night at the celebration in Kuala Lumpur to usher in National Day 2017. ― Bernama picKUCHING, Aug 31 ― Monday September 4 will be a public holiday also in Sarawak, the Chief Minister’s Office announced today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared the public holiday for the country just after midnight last night at the celebration in Kuala Lumpur to usher in National Day 2017.

He said the holiday was in recognition of the outstanding outcome for Malaysia in the just-concluded SEA Games, the excellent performance of the Malaysian athletes at the games and the undivided support of the people of all races for these athletes.

Malaysia emerged as the overall champion of the games, winning an unprecedented 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze medals. ― Bernama