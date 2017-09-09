Three new ‘Tuns’: Chief Justice, Samy Vellu and ex-MCA deputy president

Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif (pic) was appointed Chief Justice for three years effective August 4 to replace Tun Arifin Zakaria who retired. ― Malay Mail pixPUTRAJAYA, Sept 9 ― Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif and two former Cabinet ministers Datuk Seri S. Samy Vellu and Tan Sri Michael Chen Wing Sum were conferred the country’s highest award, the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award which carries the title “Tun”.

The trio led the list of recipients of the 2017 federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s birthday today.

Md Raus, 66, was appointed Chief Justice for three years effective August 4 to replace Tun Arifin Zakaria who retired. He had previously served as President of the Appeals Court until August 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, Samy Vellu, 81, is currently the Malaysia's Special Envoy on Infrastructure to India and South Asia. He is one of the longest-serving leaders in the Cabinet, having held the post of Minister of Public Works and Utilities from 1979 to 2008.

He first entered politics in 1959 as a member of MIC in the Batu Caves branch before he became party president in 1981. He resigned as MIC President in 2010 after holding the post for 31 years.

Michael Chen, 85, on the other hand, is the former deputy president of MCA and Senate President from 2000 to 2003.

He had also served as Minister of Housing, Local Government and New Villages.

Chen had been active in local politics with MCA from 1964 and had served as member of parliament from 1964 until 1986.

He was also appointed as a Senator from 1997 to 2003. ― Bernama

