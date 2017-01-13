Chief Justice: My successor has been decided on

Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Arifin Zakaria says the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) has already made its decision on his successor, who is still unnamed. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 ― Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Arifin Zakaria said today that a successor to replace him when he retires in a few months' time has already been identified.

Arifin said the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) has already made its decision on his successor, who is still unnamed.

“Yes, already identified, thing have already been approved by JAC and it has gone to the relevant authority, so it's a matter of time.

“But of course I can't announce who is going to take over from me, breach of secrecy,” he told reporters here after the opening of the 2017 legal year.

Arifin was due to retire by the end of last September, but he had confirmed that same month that his term will be extended by six months until this April.

