Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 2:54 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Chief Justice: My successor has been decided on

By Ida Lim

Friday January 13, 2017
12:21 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ed Sheeran’s album drops in MarchThe Edit: Ed Sheeran’s album drops in March

The Edit: Nintendo’s Switch is hereThe Edit: Nintendo’s Switch is here

The Edit: Robin Thicke accused of child abuse by ex-wifeThe Edit: Robin Thicke accused of child abuse by ex-wife

I conquered England in three months, says United’s IbrahimovicI conquered England in three months, says United’s Ibrahimovic

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Arifin Zakaria says the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) has already made its decision on his successor, who is still unnamed. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengChief Justice of Malaysia Tun Arifin Zakaria says the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) has already made its decision on his successor, who is still unnamed. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 ― Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Arifin Zakaria said today that a successor to replace him when he retires in a few months' time has already been identified.

Arifin said the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) has already made its decision on his successor, who is still unnamed.

“Yes, already identified, thing have already been approved by JAC and it has gone to the relevant authority, so it's a matter of time.

“But of course I can't announce who is going to take over from me, breach of secrecy,” he told reporters here after the opening of the 2017 legal year.

Arifin was due to retire by the end of last September, but he had confirmed that same month that his term will be extended by six months until this April.

MORE TO COME

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline