Chennai-KL AirAsia flight grounded after hitting bird

The report said 168 passengers were affected after the pilot aborted take-off and returned to the bay around 8.14am local time. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — An AirAsia flight bound for Kuala Lumpur from Chennai, India was grounded after a bird hit and damaged the left side of its engine, Mumbai-based Times of India reported today.

The report said 168 passengers were affected after the pilot aborted take-off and returned to the bay around 8.14am local time. It was supposed to depart at 8.11am.

“The bird-hit happened soon after the engine was revved up for the run, and the plane started to roll down the runway,” an official was quoted saying.

“It happened at the initial stage of the roll from the Pallavaram-end of the runway. The pilot cut the power and stopped the plane.”

The paper reported that incidents of suspected bird hits have increased at the airport.

Just last month, another flight bound for Doha had also suffered similar fate.

“We have been facing a risk of bird hits on the Pallavaram-end of the runway because of garbage dumping in the residential areas,” said the official.

“The issue was raised in the recent environment committee meeting where senior officials of environment ministry directed the local body to crack down on indiscriminate dumping of garbage in areas like Pammal.”