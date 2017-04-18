Chef Wan’s daughter says tried to save marriage

Serina Redzuawan makes a public appeal to 'let the court decide what’s best.' — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Chef Wan’s daughter Serina Redzuawan said she has tried her best to salvage her seven-year marriage with Irishman Gavin Edward O’Luanaigh.

However, the actress refused provide more reasons behind her divorce.

“There are no human beings who build mosques with the intention of destroying it.

“I’ve tried my best to save [my marriage] but unfortunately, there are too many sensitive issues which caused the divorce and I cannot speak about it,” she said in an Instagram posting.

Serina also defended her celebrity chef father, whose full name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, over a series of Instagram posts which attacked O’Luanaigh, saying that he had the right to speak out as a father.

“I hope we won’t have to escalate the issue any further. Stop throwing oil towards the fire if you are our genuine fans and supporters. Let the court decide what’s best.”

Serina also expressed sadness over her rocky marriage, saying that she would cry whenever she took her kids back from school.

“They always smiled at me. They are still small and they don’t know anything about this. I don’t want them to be traumatised when reading negative comments.”

The couple have two children — Tristan, six, and Isabella, five.

On Saturday, Redzuawan, through a series of Instagram posts, spoke about his daughter’s rocky marriage, adding that he had previously advised O’Luanaigh on the importance of providing monthly financial support to his wife, but it was allegedly not heeded.

O’Luanaigh then hit back at Redzuawan, reminding his father-in-law that he had fully provided for the family and revealing that Serina hasn’t come clean over the reason behind her requests for a divorce.

Serina had earlier dispelled rumours of a third party coming between her and her husband, but declined to elaborate beyond saying it was not easy to cope with a marriage involving two different cultures.

O’Luanaigh and she were reported to have wed on January 1, 2010, after meeting the previous year. The former had already taken the name Salahudin Ghafar after embracing Islam in 2006.