Cheated clients of employment agencies advised to lodge police reports

TAWAU, Jan 16 — Malaysians who were promised lucrative jobs abroad by individuals or job-agencies but ended up cheated and faced problems have been urged to make a police report.

1Malaysia Putera Club chairman (KP1M), Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, said lodging reports would enable the police to conduct investigations and bring the culprits to book.

“This will certainly be a lesson to individuals or agencies with ill intent. If they are not prosecuted, such incidents will become increasingly widespread. There are also cases of victims resorting to becoming drug mules,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the handing-over of schooling items to more than 1,000 students in the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency at the Happy 2 School programme in Sekolah Kebangsaan Kalabakan near here today.

Meanwhile, Azeez said KP1M would provide assistance if there were applications and reports from the families or next-of-kin of those cheated.

He said KP1M had experienced rescuing 88 victims in Lombok, Indonesia who required assistance to return to Malaysia.

“Nevertheless, we (Malaysians) have a well-organised system and any victim who has been cheated can go directly to Wisma Putra as they have bureaux that can channel aid to stranded individuals or those facing problems overseas,” he said, adding that KP1M was more focused on helping those facing natural disasters in this country. — Bernama