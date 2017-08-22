Charge against Mohd Rafizi for defaming Tabung Haji amended

Pandan MP Mohd Rafizi Ramli faced an amended charge for making alleged libellous statement against Tabung Haji. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Pandan Member of Parliament Mohd Rafizi Ramli , who was charged with making libellous statement against the Pilgrims Fund Board Fund was charged again today, but with an amended charge.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas,applied to amend the charge under Section 158 of the Criminal procedure code.

“The prosecution is of the view there need to be an explanation in the original charge against Mohd Rafizi,” he told Magistrate Umzarul An Nur Umar.

According to the amended charge, Mohd Rafizi is charged with publishing an article, with the title “Analisa Kewangan Tabung Haji 2009-2015” (Tabung Haji Financial Analysis 2009-2015) on a Facebook account belonging to Rafizi Ramli, dated Feb 9, 2016, whereby the article contained accusations against the Pilgrims Fund Board that could tarnish the good name of the agency.

Mohd Rafizi was charged with committing the offence at 18th Floor, Tabung Haji Building, 201, Jalan Tun Razak, at about 9 am on Feb 18, 2016.

The charge, under Section 500 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The amended charged was then read out to Mohd Rafizi, who said “I plead not guilty and claim trial” from the dock.

He was initially charged and pleaded guilty on April 8 last year to a charge of publishing libellous statement against Tabung Haji on his blog, at www.rafiziramli.com. which could tarnish the good name of the agency, at the same time, place and date.

The prosecution submitted the amended charge after Mohd Rafizi’s lawyer, Gobind Singh Deo, requested for the charge against his client to be dropped yesterday on grounds that the charge against his client was baseless and was an abuse of the legal and court process .

The court set Sept 26 for case management and four days beginning Nov 28 for the trial. — Bernama