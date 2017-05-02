Chaos at court as woman fined for abusing daughter turns berserk

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― The compound at the Ampang Court became chaotic for a while today when a woman turned berserk and started screaming after realising press photographers and cameramen were taking her pictures.

The woman, Nor Asiah Mohamed Ali, 49, was seen calm and walking to leave the court after her husband paid the RM8,000 fine imposed by the court for abusing her adopted daughter when she noticed the presence of the media members and immediately turned berserk.

Nor Asiah, who was in black robe and wearing the purdah, started to cry and scream until a policewoman went to calm her down and took her away.

Earlier, Sessions Court judge Azrul Darus fined Nor Asiah RM8,000, in default six months jail, after the woman pleaded guilty to a charge of abusing her adopted daughter two years ago.

She had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge, but changed her plea to guilty after three witnesses testified during hearing of the case.

Nor Asiah was charged with abusing the girl, who was five years and 11 months-old then, at Tadika An-Nur, No 1, Jalan Bukit Indah 2/17, Taman Bukit Indah here, between 2015 and April 8, 2016.

The charge, under Section 3 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, a report was lodged with the Social Welfare Department that the child was bitten and caned by the woman.

In mitigation, lawyer Samry Masri, representing Nor Asiah, said based on a report by Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, his client was suffering from a major depressive disorder since 2014 due to several factors, including when her husband married another woman.

He said Nor Asiah also regretted her action as her adopted daughter, whom she had cared since the child was two years old, had been taken away from her.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Fadzlin Abd Zawawi prosecuted. ― Bernama