Changes in KTM Komuter service schedule from February 1

KTMB announced that the change in schedule would involve the Tanjung Malim-Port Klang-Tanjung Malim route for the Klang Valley sector while the northern sector would involve two routes namely the Padang Rengas-Bukit Mertajam-Padang Rengas and Butterworth-Padang Besar-Butterworth routes. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Effective Feb 1 there will be changes in the KTM Komuter service timetable for the Klang Valley sector and northern sector routes.

“The change in the timetable for the Klang Valley sector is due to track restoration works for the Double Track Project which has entered the second stage of Phase 1A whereby the northbound track at the Rawang and Kuang stations will be closed,” it said.

In line with the change in schedule, KTMB will increase frequencies of train for the Sungai Buloh-Klang/Port Klang and the return routes to every 30 minutes from 45 minutes at off-peak hours during weekdays and throughout Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

However, the train frequencies for the Batu Caves-Tampin-Batu Caves route would remain at every 45 minutes during off-peak hours from Mondays to Fridays and on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, the statement said.

Meanwhile the change in schedule for the northern sector routes is due to cancellation of the last train from Padang Rengas and Bukit Mertajam stations which would reduce the total number of KTM Komuter service on this route to 20 trains a day compared to the current 22.

Starting from Feb 1, the last train for the Padang Rengas-Bukit Mertajam-Padang Rengas would be at 9.54 pm instead of 10.54 pm, while the last train from Bukit Mertajam will be at 9.42pm instead of 10.42 pm.

For the Butterworth-Padang Besar-Butterworth route, the last train from Butterworth station will be rescheduled to 9.25 pm from 10.25 pm while the last train from Padang Besar station would also be rescheduled to 9.25 pm from 10.25 pm.

For more information and the latest updates on the timetable, KTM commuters may visit www.ktmb.com.my or contact 03-22671200 or follow @ktmkomuter on Twitter. — Bernama