Changes in education system should reflect philosophy, policy, says NUTP president

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― Any change or transformation to the country’s education system should be discussed comprehensively prior to its implementation and should meet the needs of the Education Philosophy and inline with the National Education Policy.

As such, National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Kamarozaman Abd Razak said the involvement education-related unions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should be enhanced in all discussions to ensure solutions to all issues related to the field.

“(If the philosophy and policy are not made guidelines) it results in teachers to feel pressured, students in dilemma and confused not knowing which one to follow,” he told Bernama.

He said there was also a need to consider the views and suggestions from the public to rectify weaknesses in the education sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently said that the basic aspects of the National Education Policy did not have to be changed by any minister helming the Education Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid also said that racial diversity was not an excuse for the education sector, which he described as a critical sector, to be plunged into confusion merely to satisfy the demands of the different communities.

Sharing the deputy prime minister’s views, National Parent-teacher Association Collaborative Council president Associate Professor Datuk Mohd Ali Hassan said the National Education Policy should not be changed often because it would give a different implication and bad impression of the ministry.

“But, the emphasis varies from minister to minister to strengthen implementation of existing policy,” he said.

1Malaysia Young Teachers president Rahmat Sholihin Mokhtar regarded Ahmad Zahid’s suggestion as important to avoid the country’s education system from being influenced by any minister holding the education portfolio.

He said the existing policy should be continued even if there was a change in the education minister. ― Bernama