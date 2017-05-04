Chambers: New DBKL guidelines on foreign businesses will boost local economy

Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry president Tan Sri Kenneth Eswaran said the new regulation requiring businesses to employ more than 50 per cent Malaysians would be an added bonus for those seeking employment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Business associations have hailed City Hall’s move to introduce new guidelines for foreigners seeking to do business in the city.

They said the move would give a positive impact to the local economy and allow Malaysians to retake the small retail market while encouraging high-end foreign-owned businesses to move into the city.

Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry president Tan Sri Kenneth Eswaran said the guidelines were timely.

“This move is not to discourage foreign businesses or investment. Most countries have stringent regulations on foreigners wishing to operate a business,” he said.

“I see this as a positive development, especially on reclaiming the small retail market which is an important part of the economy which locals have been losing out.”

Kenneth said the new regulation requiring businesses to employ more than 50 per cent Malaysians would be an added bonus for those seeking employment.

“The prime minister recently urged employers to prioritise hiring locals in an effort to reduce unemployment,” he said.

“The requirement for employers to provide a name list of employees to the local council will also ensure licence holders are not simply leasing out their trading licences.”

Kenneth said the move for businesses to have at least RM1 million registered capital would also deter illegal activities, including money laundering.

“This would ensure foreigners seeking to run businesses are genuine in their intent and are adding value to our economy,” he said.

He said the new regulations had to be backed up by efficient enforcement by all agencies involved to ensure businesses which did not meet the requirements would not be allowed to operate.

“As long as enforcement is weak, nothing is going to change. I trust the authorities to do their job to ensure the requirements are fulfilled,” he said.

“If that fails, Malaysians are going to continue to lose out in their own land while others prosper.”

Kuala Lumpur Hawkers and Petty Traders Association chairman Datuk Ang Say Tee said he supported the new City Hall measures, which would boost the image and growth of business of the city.

“Local businesses are currently unable to set up shop in the areas earmarked and this has been detrimental to their growth,” he said.

“Malaysians should not have to compete over limited retail space.

This comes at the right time as the government has been urging employers to take on locals.”

Ang also supported the conditions for businesses to employ at least 50 per cent Malaysians as this would create balanced business opportunities.

He said foreigners operating in the areas had economically “sealed off” same parts of the city, making it difficult for local businesses to operate.

“Local businesses in these areas are struggling, both from lack of customers because Malaysians are avoiding such areas, and from being unable to compete with these businesses which cater to foreigners.”