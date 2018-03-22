Certificates of authenticity for gemstones entered as evidence in Otman trial

Former Youth and Sports Ministry finance division secretary, Otman Arsahd, is seen at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Certificates of authenticity and invoices for purchases of diamond, emerald and pearl jewellery were produced in the Sessions Court here today as evidence in the trial of former Youth and Sports Ministry’s (KBS) Finance Division secretary, Otman Arsahd, 59, who is facing 32 counts of power abuse and with submitting false claims involving RM38.4 million.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) principal senior assistant superintendent Asmawi s/o Kulup Lam, who is the 49th prosecution witness, told the court that the gems were priced between RM22,800 and RM644,000 depending on their type and design.

He also said that the invoices and certificates, which were issued to Otman’s wife, Mastura Annuar, had been recorded in the seal form that was issued against Otman during investigation by MACC.

Asmawi, 37, also confirmed on the seizure of diamond grading certificates issued by the Gemological Institute of America and the certificate of authenticity for emeralds issued by the American Gems and Trade Association.

“Also stated in the seal form is a blue box containing a chain of cultured pearls and its certificate,” he said when questioned by deputy public prosecutor from MACC Husmarudin Husin during examination-in-chief.

Besides producing the certificate of authenticity for a Cartier ring and a Patek Philippe watch, Asmawi also produced two receipts for purchase of two Cartier watches, costing RM350,000 and RM105,000, respectively, which Mastura bought in 2011.

On April 21, 2016, Otman, 59, represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, was charged with 64 counts of receiving RM16.623 million, which were from unlawful proceeds, through cheques which were deposited into his Maybank, RHB and CIMB Berhad accounts between March 7, 2012 and December 11, 2015.

Besides Otman, a director of a sports company affiliated with the ministry, Abdul Gafar Abdurahiman, 44, and his wife, Siti Rohanah Hussien, 44, who is a housewife, were each charged with 63 counts of transferring RM15.723 million which was the revenue from unlawful activities from the bank accounts of their three companies into a bank account owned by Otman during the same period.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at different locations including RHB Bank branch in Precinct 8, Putrajaya; Menara Maybank in Jalan Tun Perak, and Maybank branch in Jalan Raja Laut.

Otman, Abdul Gafar and Siti Rohanah were charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA), which carries a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

They were also charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and fine of not less than five times the sum of the unlawful activity’s proceeds, if convicted.

Abdul Gafar and Siti Rohanah were represented by lawyer Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos.

The hearing before Judge Azura Alwi continues tomorrow. — Bernama