Certain quarters out to destroy unity of Sarawakians, says assistant minister

SIBU, July 10 — There are certain irresponsible quarters out to destroy the unity of the people of diverse races and religions in Sarawak, said state Education and Technology Research Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said such action was done to cause feelings of suspicion among the people in the state who had built close ties among themselves over the past 50 years.

“We must reject this propaganda together and not be easily swayed so that this unity and harmony can be maintained indefinitely for the future generation to inherit.

“We must strive to ensure this unity becomes the lifestyle of the multi racial community in Sarawak,” he said when officiating the ‘Sarawak Celebrates’ event in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidil Fitri here last night.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, said to build a united society was not an easy matter as it required civilization, time, money and understanding among the people of various races and religions.

However such unity could be easily destroyed and, hence, all parties must play their role to maintain it, he said.

On the ’Sarawak Celebrates’ event, he said, it was an initiative under the Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry aimed at introducing the ‘kongsi raya’ concept for all major festivals in Sarawak — Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chrismas — in all 40 districts in the state.

He commended the initiative as it could be a platform to further enhance the people’s unity in the state. — Bernama