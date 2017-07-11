CEO charged with submitting forged invoices

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A chief executive officer (CEO) was charged at the Sessions Court here today with five counts of submitting fake invoices to claim for paddy seedling incentive amounting to RM118,944, six years ago.

Shuhaimi Ahmad, 57, as CEO of Paddytech Resources Sdn Bhd, a paddy seedling supplier, pleaded not guilty to the five charges.

He allegedly committed the offences at the Paddy and Rice Industry Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Wisma Tani, Lot 4G1, Precinct 4, Putrajaya on Dec 20, 2012.

The charges are framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years or fine or both, upon conviction.

Judge Madihah Harullah set bail at RM20,000 with one surety for all the charges and Aug 16 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Samry Masri represented the accused, whose passport was also impounded by the court pending disposal of the case. — Bernama