Century-old Rumah Degil finds new home (VIDEO)

KC Tan, an architect and also the project's co-ordinator, is in charge of overseeing the reconstruction of Rumah Degil. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The National Heritage Department has acquired the historical Rumah Degil, a century-old house built by a relative of a purported founder of Kuala Lumpur, and will be rebuilding it in the National Art Gallery.

In making the announcement, the Rumah Pusaka Chow Kit working team said that it had been three years since they started work on preserving Rumah Pusaka Chow Kit, or more fondly known as Rumah Degil, that was dismantled in 2015 as the land was sold off. Currently, the parts used to build the house are stored in Chow Kit.

“The only thing left that could be done was to hopefully find a party that would acquire the parts and rebuild the house, to be a reminder and testament to the diverse history and the richness in the founding of Kuala Lumpur,” the Rumah Pusaka Chow Kit working team said on Facebook.

“To find a party who believed in the significance and importance of preserving the house as much as we did. As of last month, we finally managed to find a new owner and a new home for Rumah Degil. We did it, finally!” it added.

Rumah Degil was built in 1926 purportedly by Jaafar Sutan Sinombar, believed to be a relative of Sutan Puasa, a Mandailing Muslim man who migrated from Sumatra to Kuala Lumpur in the 1830s.

There hasn’t been much historical documentation on Sutan Puasa found so far. But some historians, like Tan Sri Khoo Kay Kim, believe the man founded Kuala Lumpur by turning the farming Mandailing settlements on the Gombak and Klang river into a bustling trading post.

Yap Ah Loy, which mainstream history has held as the Chinese kongsi leader who founded the city from his tin mining enterprise, only came into the picture in the 1850s when the settlements had already become a business hub, Khoo had said.

“The team would like to thank especially Puan Robiah and her team at Jabatan Warisan Negara, the team at Balai Seni Negara and the members of the Press for the fantastic support shown for the preservation & the rebuilding of the house,” said the Rumah Pusaka Chow Kit working team.

“We hope Nenek Norma will be able to visit again the wooden house when she has lived in for so many years before, and we hope the house will be the centrepiece in telling the story of the founding of Kuala Lumpur, from a muddy village at the confluence of two rivers, from a ‘Kuala Berlumpur’, to the beautiful, diverse and multicultural diamond that it is today.”

Rumah Degil was dismantled in 2015 after its last tenant, Norma Manjawali, left to live with her daughter in Putrajaya.