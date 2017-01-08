Celebrities fear taxman, say associations

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Fear, ignorance, or simply being irresponsible are among the reasons why some celebrities do not declare their income and pay taxes.

Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Karyawan) president Datuk Freddie Fernandez said some of them were afraid of talking to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) about their financial status, fearing more taxes would be imposed.

“And there are those who think they can get away from the taxman just because they are stars,” he said.

“Only when they are stopped at the airport they will pay.”

Fernandez also said some of them did not keep their receipts and other related documents.

“Record-keeping is another big problem among celebrities. They think it is not important to keep the payment vouchers,” he said.

Fernandez said the association had conducted workshops regarding taxes and finances in the past, but failed to get

good response.

“We once held a workshop regarding taxes, bankruptcy and insolvency. Quite a number turned up, but only one followed through the programme till the end of the day,” he said, declining to name the participants.

He said performers should take control of their finances and not fake ignorance.

“They must educate themselves better so that they won’t get cheated or go against the law, when it comes to finance,”

Fernandez said.

“We are ever willing to assist those who want to get in touch with tax agents to settle their issues.”

Seniman, another association representing artistes, said the IRB did not provide adequate information and failed to engage artistes over the matter.

Its president Rozaidi Abd Jamil, or popularly known as Zed Zaidi, said: “Not all artistes are well-to-do or earn enough to be taxed.”

“A performer might receive RM20,000 for a four-month project and that will be his only job for the year. Those with small incomes would not be able to hire an expert to manage their finances.”

When told that everyone must declare their income and file their taxes, no matter how small the sum, Zed said: “Some think they don’t make enough in a year, so they don’t declare their income.”