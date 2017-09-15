Celebrating Malaysia Day meaningless without state rights, PBDS Baru says

PBDS Baru president Cobbold John Lusoi said Sarawak and Sabah lost their rights, mostly through legislations tabled in Parliament, since the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

Party's president Cobbold John Lusoi said the two Borneo states lost their rights, mostly through legislations tabled in Parliament, since the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“These rights include over revenue and finance sources, ownership of oil and gas, education, tourism and health,” he said in a statement to reporters ahead of Malaysia Day tomorrow.

He said the celebration is only meaningful if the federal government returns those rights back to the two Borneo states.

He also urged the federal government to provide more allocations to repair old schools and to build new ones in rural Sarawak.

“Out of 1454 primary and secondary schools in Sarawak, only 29.8 per cent are considered to be in good conditions,” he said, adding that most of the dilapidated schools are located in Dayak areas.

Meanwhile, Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian urged Sarawakians to continue to work and pray for a better Malaysia, as envisioned by founding fathers.

“The commemoration of Malaysia Day will only become truly meaningful if we can fulfil the hopes and aspirations they had in their hearts when they made the decision to become equal partners in the federation to be called Malaysia,” he said.

Baru, who is also the state assemblyman for Ba'Kelalan, said although it may appear to be a mammoth task, nothing is impossible, adding that he hoped in the near future, Sarawakians would be able to honour Malaysia Day in a truly joyful, exuberant and jubilant celebration.