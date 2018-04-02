CCTV in ‘hotspot’ schools reducing bullying, says deputy minister

Kamalanathan highlighted that bullying cases fell to 2,795 cases in 2017 from 3,448 cases the year before. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan credited a drop in reported bullying incidents at hotspot schools to the installation of surveillance cameras at the locations.

Stressing that his ministry was not claiming a premature victory in the reduction, the Hulu Selangor MP highlighted that bullying cases fell to 2,795 cases in 2017 from 3,448 cases the year before.

“The CCTVs are installed in schools that are categorised as high-risk, whereby each school is equipped with eight CCTV cameras and two monitors by the appointed security company.

“Three of the cameras must be installed in the main entrance, the guard post, and the entrance to the school’s administrative office, whereas the remaining five cameras were installed in locations set by the school administration,” he said during Question Time in Parliament today.

However, the deputy minister did not divulge when the installation of the closed-circuit television cameras began and how many schools were involved.

Kamalanathan said among the other locations on school grounds considered as high-risk includes science laboratory and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) lab, workshop, stationary store, school cooperative, teachers’ room, and dormitory entrance.

He said corridors, ‘surau’, and dining hall were considered medium-risk.

The deputy minister also said the monitoring stations were placed in suitable spots such as guard posts or administrative offices to ensure that the privacy of teachers and students were not violated.

“We have worked with various government and private agencies and have reached a holistic approach to achieve our goals of zero bullying in schools.

“The ministry is positive we would reach the target with the continued cooperation of different parties,” he said.