Cattle-rustling syndicate crippled in Port Dickson

Port Dickson police chief Supt Adzli Abu Shah said police arrested three members of the syndicate in several raids on January 31 and February 3 in Tanah Merah, Nilai, Labu and Sepang. — Reuters picPORT DICKSON, Feb 8 — A syndicate taking advantage of cattle-breeding licences is believed to have started stealing cattle by tranquilising them with syringes filled with livestock sedatives.

Police said during the raids, two men trying to buy stolen cattle from the syndicate were also arrested.

“Our investigations revealed that the syndicate usually targets cattle which is let loose by their owners at oil palm plantations. They will then place the syringe containing sedative in a blowpipe and tranquilise the cattle. Once the cattle has been sedated, they take it to a more remote location.

“Then, another member of the syndicate will come in a one-tonne lorry to collect the animal before allegedly selling it to ready buyers. During investigations, the syndicate members admitted they obtained the sedatives at the MAHA Exhibition,” he told reporters here, today.

Adzli said the suspects were arrested following a police report lodged by a cattle owner on Jan 31, after finding three of his cows in a semi-conscious state.

“The complainant informed that he also saw three men running away from the oil palm plantation before reporting the incident to the police.

Based on investigations, the buyers said they had purchased about 60 to 80 cows from the syndicate at below market price, he said.

“The syndicate sold the cattle by weight, usually RM23 a kg. The buyers would then also sell the beef at a lower price. We’re tracking down three more suspects, including the mastermind known as G. Veenod, who is the intermediary between the buyers and cattle thieves, and we believe the syndicate has been active since 2013,” he said, adding that the syndicate is believed to be active in several other districts in Negeri Sembilan and Sepang.

He said the remand period for those arrested would be extended and the case investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code for theft.

In another development, Adzli said police were aware of an increase in car break-ins, particularly in public areas.

“Since the beginning of the year, we have received 12 cases. The cases have been reported to occur near restaurants in Lukut.

He said they targeted cars which had valuables left unattended, and this showed negligence on the part of the victims.

Adzli advised the public not to leave valuables in cars, even for just a while, and remain vigilant. — Bernama