Cattle breeder remanded for allegedly slashing butcher to death

Friday September 1, 2017
06:00 PM GMT+8

MELAKA, Sept 1 — A cattle breeder has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into the murder of a butcher who was allegedly slashed at his shop in Felda Chemplak, Labis, near Segamat, Johor, yesterday.

Segamat police chief Supt Raub Selamat said the suspect would be remanded until September 7.

“The 45-year-old suspect is believed to be the victim’s neighbour. He will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Raub also urged the people in the area to not speculate about the murder since police have yet to complete their investigation.

At 7.30am, the suspect is believed to have gone to the victim’s shop on a Modenas Kris motorcycle, armed with a 95cm long parang, and slashed the victim from behind.

The victim had tried to avoid the blows but ended up with serious injuries.

The victim’s brother-in-law, his worker and some villagers had rushed the victim to a Health Clinic nearby but was pronounced dead. — Bernama

