Catholics in Ipoh mark Holy Thursday

A priest kisses the feet of a congregation member on Holy Thursday at the Church of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Ipoh March 29, 2018. — Picture by Pheong Kar YuIPOH, March 29 — Around 2,000 people gathered at the Church of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Ipoh Garden here for the Holy Thursday service, which is one of the most important celebrations for Catholics.

Holy Thursday, also known as Maundy Thursday, Sheer Thursday or Thursday of Mysteries, is a Christian holy day that falls on the eve of Good Friday.

The day honours the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles in Jerusalem before he was betrayed by his disciple Judas which led to his crucifixion.

The church’s parish priest Joseph Stephen, 67, said that Catholics celebrate a number of events on this day.

“We celebrate the institution of the priesthood. We also receive the love commandment, which symbolises the feet washing ceremony, and the institution of Holy Eucharist,” he told Malay Mail.

The practice of washing feet is derived from the Gospel of John, where Jesus washed his followers’ feet to show his humility before the Last Supper.

Twelve church members took part in the feet washing ceremony, where their feet were washed and kissed by the priest.

Joseph also said the church will intone the Gloria, “an angelic hymn”, for the first time in 40 days since the start of Lent.

“We will also ring the bell for the first time and after that, the church will be in a silent period until Easter to observe the death of Jesus Christ,” he added.

Three masses took place simultaneously in the church here, namely the English service, Mandarin service and Tamil service.

All three services started at 8pm and lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

For 47-year-old John Kennedy, attending the Holy Thursday service is a must and should not be missed by Catholic believers.

“It is the time of the year when we remember what Jesus Christ did during the Last Supper.

“We have to take part in the Holy Eucharist as how the Apostles did with Jesus,” said the medical staff from a private hospital.

Joseph, who attended the celebration with his wife and daughter, said that some of the believers will also go on pilgrimage to other churches after the service to visit the Eucharist there.

Another believer Peter Raj, 23, a finance student, said that Holy Thursday is an important celebration for Catholics as it symbolises the day when Jesus prepared himself for his crucifixion.